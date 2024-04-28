Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster Co. crash

Someone died in a motorcycle accident in Lancaster County Saturday evening.

South Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened on Highway 200 around 6:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist was hit by a Jeep with 2 people inside, one of which was a 7-year-old child, troopers say.

The Jeep was heading south and hit the motorcycle when the driver tried to turn on Memorial Road.

No one in the other car was injured.

Troopers didn’t say whether anyone will face charges or if speeding or impairment was a factor.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

