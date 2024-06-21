Motorcyclist killed in Highway 218 crash near Blooming Prairie

Jun. 20—BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 218 in Blooming Prairie on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report, a 2003 Saturn L300 and a 2008 Honda Motorcycle were traveling north on Highway 218 near Highway 30 when they collided around noon on Thursday.

The motorcycle driver, a 57-year-old man from Austin, was killed in the crash. The man's name will be released on Friday morning.

The driver of the Saturn, 21-year-old Mya Anne Gaul of Montgomery, Minnesota, was not injured in the crash. Her two passengers, a 15- and 16-year-old, were also not injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Blooming Prairie Police Department, Blooming Prairie Fire Department and Blooming Prairie Ambulance responded to the fatal crash.