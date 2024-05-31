Motorcyclist killed after falling from I-64 in downtown Louisville identified

Pictured is a blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

A motorcyclist who died Tuesday after crashing his vehicle into a concrete barrier on westbound Interstate 64 and falling 30 feet has been identified.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Cody Cunningham, died of multiple blunt force trauma, according to an autopsy report from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

On Tuesday, First Division officers responded to the scene after receiving calls of the incident shortly after 3 p.m., Louisville Metro Police said in a statement. Cunningham and two other motorcyclists were traveling at an "extremely dangerous high rate of speed" before the crash.

He was then ejected from his motorcycle and fell before landing in a parking lot off Washington Street near the Frazier History Museum, LMPD spokesperson Matt Sanders said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported and the motorcyclists not involved in the crash remained at the scene and cooperated with LMPD's traffic unit, which is leading the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Motorcyclist killed in Louisville after falling from I-64 identified