Motorcyclist killed in Darlington County wreck

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning about a mile outside of Darlington after striking a vehicle that was attempting to make a turn, authorities said.

It happened about 10:30 a.m. along South Carolina Highway 34 on Pinedale Road. The motorcyclist was traveling southbound when it struck a vehicle attempting to turn onto a private road.

The incident remains under investigation.

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

