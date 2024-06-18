Motorcyclist killed in crash on Veterans Expressway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday evening after the driver changed lanes in front of a pickup truck on the Veterans Expressway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the Citrus Park area just south of Citrus Park Drive.

The motorcycle driver, identified as a 65-year-old Trinity man, was traveling north in the express entrance lane when he changed to the inside lane in front of a Ford F-150 pulling a trailer, FHP said.

The motorcycle was then hit by the F-150 and overturned.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital where he later died. The driver of the F-150 was not injured, troopers said.

At one point, traffic was backed up as far as Tampa International Airport.

