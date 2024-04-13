Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck; White Settlement police investigating

Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Friday afternoon, White Settlement police announced in a news release.

Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, police responded to a major crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle in the 8100 block of Clifford Street near Waynell Street.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a 40-year-old man, lying in the roadway. The pickup truck was occupied by a woman and a small child, according to police.

Officers believe the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Clifford Street, while the truck was traveling northbound on Waynell, attempting to turn westbound onto Clifford, the release states. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m, according to police. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been properly notified.

Both the driver and the child in the truck were treated at the scene.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and White Settlement police are conducting a forensic investigation into the cause of the crash.

The Fort Worth Police Department also assisted with traffic control at the scene of the crash.