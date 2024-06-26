Motorcyclist killed in crash in Springfield

One person was killed after a collision between a motorcycle and a car Wednesday morning in Springfield.

Authorities said it happened around 9 a.m. near South Dirksen Parkway and Horizon Drive.

Springfield Police Deputy Chief Sara Pickford said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the motorcyclist will be released once family is notified.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Dirksen Parkway will be temporarily shut down, with closures extending from the Executive Park Drive to Crowne Plaza.

The crash is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

