Motorcyclist killed in crash with single vehicle near Boise Towne Square shopping mall

A man driving a motorcycle died in West Boise after a collision with a turning vehicle Thursday night near Boise Towne Square, according to the Boise Police Department.

Police responded to the crash in the area of Preece Drive and Milwaukee Street just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a BPD news release. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was traveling northbound on Milwaukee and hit a vehicle that was turning southbound onto Milwaukee from Preece, police said.

The turn from Preece onto Milwuakee is directly in front of the Milwaukee Marketplace, which includes businesses such as Joann Fabric and Crafts, Arby’s and Dutch Bros. Milwaukee was closed in both directions for about four hours after the crash.

Officers provided care to the motorcyclist before paramedics arrived and transported him to a hospital, where he later died from life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Boise Police Department is investigating the crash and the driver of the turning vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers., according to the release. No arrests have been made.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office will identify the motorcyclist after notifying the next of kin.

