Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 101 in New Hampshire

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 101 in New Hampshire Saturday night.

New Hampshire state troopers responded to a crash on Route 101 eastbound in Candia around 6:30 p.m. and found a man lying in the road next to his 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

An initial investigation revealed that Ralph Cummings, 44, of Newmarket had been traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. Police say he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

State police say he was not wearing a helmet.

There were no passengers or other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone with knowledge of the crash is asked to email Seth.W.Parker@dos.nh.gov with State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

