Motorcyclist killed in crash that closed Fort Worth highway for hours Wednesday morning

A fatal motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning closed Texas 121 to traffic for several hours, according to Fort Worth police.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the single-vehicle accident on State Highway 121 at North Beach Street in central Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar provided medical care, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the accident scene, police said in a news release.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the motorcyclist once next of kin have been notified.

All northbound lanes of Texas 121 were closed to traffic while police investigated. The lanes reopened shortly before 9 a.m., police said.

Traffic investigators are asking any witnesses with video or other information about the crash to call the Fort Worth Police Department non-emergency line at 817-392-4222. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.