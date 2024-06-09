Motorcyclist killed on I-95 northbound exit ramp near Daytona Beach

A Port Orange motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 95 near Daytona Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck that killed the 38-year-old rider occurred on the northbound I-95 exit ramp onto Beville Road.

The Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound on the ramp passing traffic on the outside paved shoulder of the road when it lost control. The rider over corrected, causing the motorcycle to run off the road and strike two trees, said FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, Crescenzi said.

The crash, which caused a back-up at the northbound exit ramp, remains under investigation, troopers said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 exit ramp