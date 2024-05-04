Motorcyclist killed on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon just outside of Timmonsville after losing control of the vehicle, authorities said.

It happened at 1:45 p.m. along Interstate 95. The operator of a 2014 Can-Am spun into the road after a rear tire blew out.

The person, who was not immediately identified, was transported to a local hospital and later died, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

