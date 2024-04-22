Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle accident Monday afternoon

Apr. 22—Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that the operator of a motorcycle has been killed following a three-vehicle crash in southern Laurel County Monday afternoon.

Laurel County Sheriff's Deputy/Crash Reconstructionist Brad Mink is investigating the accident which occurred on KY 229 approximately six miles south of London at approximately 1:03 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Sheriff's investigators report that apparently a motorcycle traveling northbound on KY 229 approached a pickup truck also traveling northbound. The pickup truck allegedly stopped on the roadway for a mail carrier who was also northbound. The motorcycle reportedly was unable to stop and struck the pickup truck in the rear.

That collision, according to preliminary investigation, sent the motorcycle into the southbound lane of KY 229 where it struck a southbound truck before coming to a stop.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Saint Joseph London for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased later Monday afternoon.

No other injuries were reported. The motorcycle driver will be identified after notification to next of kin, according to the sheriff's office.

Assisting at the scene of the crash were other Laurel County Sheriff's deputies, London City Police officers, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Campground Fire and Rescue, Laurel County Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and the Laurel County Coroner's Office.

Investigation is continuing by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.