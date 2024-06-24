Motorcyclist injured in Highway 43 crash Sunday

Jun. 24—NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One person was injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Fillmore County.

A 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle was southbound on Highway 43 south of Rushford when it lost control and crashed around 2:18 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, Janine Anne Schrieber, 50, of Waverly, Iowa, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, Rushford Fire Department, Rushford Ambulance and Mayo Clinic Air Ambulance also responded to the scene.