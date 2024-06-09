Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle that fled the scene Saturday in Kansas City

A motorcyclist died after a crash with a vehicle that fled the scene Saturday night in Kansas City.

Officers responded to the crash around 11:51 p.m. to the area of Independence and Chelsea avenues, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

A black Ford Focus left a parking lot across from the eastbound lanes of Independence Avenue, when a Harley Davidson struck its side, DiMartino said.

The impact ejected the driver from the Harley, and the motorcycle slid to a rest and was moved off the road before officers arrived.

Police found the driver in the westbound lanes of Independence, and he was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The Ford driver fled the scene, but a witness followed them until the car pulled in behind a home in the 400 block of Lawn Avenue.

The witness returned to the scene and told police where the Ford parked. Officers located the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

The Ford driver was not injured in the crash and was investigated for impairment.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead Sunday around 4:13 a.m.