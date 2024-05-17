Motorcyclist hurt in Washington County crash

TechCrunch

Strava on Thursday announced a slew of new features and updates at its annual Camp Strava event, as the San Francisco-headquartered company doubles down on efforts to make its social fitness app stickier both for free and premium subscribers — with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a central role. One of the perennial complaints emanating from the Strava community is that users sometimes cheat to attain lofty leaderboard positions on the app. Strava already has some mechanisms in place to let users manually flag dubious leaderboard activity, and last year, the company updated its algorithms to "make leaderboards more credible."