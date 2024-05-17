Motorcyclist hurt in Washington County crash
A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash in Washington County on Thursday night.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Dry Run Road, near Ridge Road in Carroll Township, a 911 supervisor confirms.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
