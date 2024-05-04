Motorcyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Logan, police searching for driver

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Logan Saturday afternoon, according to Logan Police. Authorities are actively searching for the driver who fled the scene.

At around 3:45 p.m. on May 4, a driver was heading westbound on 700 North in a Chevy Silverado. At the same time, a driver was heading northbound on Main St. in a white GMC pickup truck.

Court allows Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to join Heber Valley Temple lawsuit

The driver of the white GMC pickup failed to stop at a red light and crashed into the Chevy Silverado, causing the Chevy to collide with a motorcyclist, according to Lt. Barry Parslow with Logan Police.

The motorcyclist — a 48-year-old man — sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital as a result.

The driver of the white GMC pickup fled the scene, Parslow said. Police are currently looking for this individual, who is described as a White male with a beard and red shirt.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado stayed on scene and was uninjured in the crash, Parslow said.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.