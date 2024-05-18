Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Miami County

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Troy on Saturday, a Troy Police Department Sergeant confirmed.

Around 3:30 p.m., police and medics were dispatched to the 2000 block of Stonebridge Drive on reports of a crash.

The Troy Police Sergeant told News Center 7 that the motorcyclist lost control and crashed into the back of a parked vehicle.

They were transported to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unknown. The motorcyclist’s identity was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.