Motorcyclist going 96 mph in 55 has license confiscated

(PEYTON, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said a motorcyclist was stopped in the area of Woodmen Road and Foxtail Meadow Lane and not only was he speeding but committed other infractions that led to the confiscation of his driver’s license.

EPSO posted to social media on Wednesday, May 22 that recently, deputies pulled over a motorcyclist going 96 mph in a 55 mph zone. The motorcyclist was also cited by deputies for Reckless Driving, Violation of Registration with fictitious plates, and no insurance.

EPSO said the rider had his plates and driver’s license confiscated on the scene.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.