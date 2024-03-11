Motorcyclist flies off road after being intentionally hit by car, Florida video shows

A search continues for the driver who intentionally rammed a motorcyclist in the middle of the night, sending the biker spiraling off Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

The biker was hospitalized with serious injuries, state troopers said in a March 8 news release. His identity has not been released as of March 11.

Investigators are calling it a case of road rage that happened around 12:10 a.m. on March 8 on northbound I-75 in Sumter County, about a 65-mile drive northeast from Tampa.

Dash camera video recorded the motorcycle and 2020 Honda Civic were traveling at more than 100 miles per hour when they passed a commercial truck.

This video screengrab shows the moment the Honda and motorcycle collided on I-75 in Sumter County, Florida, officials say.

“It is unclear how the incident initiated; however, a 52-year-old Leesburg man operating a motorcycle was seen fleeing from the Honda,” the highway patrol reported.

“Near the 319 milepost, the motorcyclist passed a commercial vehicle on the outside shoulder while the Honda passed in the center lane. Once the two vehicles had passed the commercial vehicle, the driver of the Honda abruptly steered to the outside shoulder and rammed the motorcycle intentionally.

“Following the impact, the motorcyclist overturned several times into the wood line parallel to the roadway while the Honda fled the area.”

Investigators say parts of the Honda were found at the scene, which gave them a clear idea of the make and model.

A description of the Honda driver is not available.

Details of the biker’s injuries have not been released.

