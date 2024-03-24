Motorcyclist fatally struck by SUV driver on Harlem River Drive

Dangerous road conditions led to an SUV driver fatally striking a motorcyclist on an Upper Manhattan parkway early Sunday, cops said.

The 22-year-old driver was headed north on the Harlem River Drive when he lost control near W. 153rd St., slamming into a guardrail and a man on a motorcycle just before 7 a.m. , police said. Investigators believe weather conditions led to the crash, an NYPD spokesman said.

Record rain fall on Saturday followed by below-freezing temperatures overnight into Sunday created black ice conditions on roadways and sidewalks across the city. More than 3.5 inches of rain fell in Central Park Saturday.

Medics took the motorcyclist to New York-Presbyterian Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. His name and age were not immediately released.

The driver stayed on the scene and has not been charged.