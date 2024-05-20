Motorcyclist in fatal wreck in Sangamon County identified; Alabama driver cited

A motorcyclist from Virden died Saturday after colliding with a pickup truck in Sangamon County.

According to an Illinois State Police summary, James Comerford, 56, was riding a Harley Davidson V-Rod eastbound on Illinois 104 approaching the Waverly Road intersection when he was struck by the driver of a Ford-150, Hernandez M. Guerrero, 27 of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, around 3:30 p.m.

Guerrero was northbound on Waverly Road. The scene of the crash is in Talkington Township.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Comerford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allmon said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

The highway was shut down for several hours Saturday for crash reconstruction and cleanup.

ISP said Guerrero didn't report any injuries at the scene of the wreck.

Guerrero was cited for failure to yield at an intersection and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, according to ISP.

The death remains under investigation by the coroner's office and ISP.

