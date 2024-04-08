Motorcyclist ejected, killed in crash on Fresno freeway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcycle rider is dead following an early morning crash Sunday, the California Highway Patrol says.

Officers say the department received a call just before 2:30 a.m. advising of a crash near Freeway 99 and State Route 180.

A witness called in the collision and told officers the rider was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to crashing, and passed them on the roadway.

Investigators say the 30-year-old motorcyclist on the 2007 Suzuki GSXR had been traveling on southbound 99 and was transitioning to the eastbound lanes of the 180.

It was then, the CHP says, that the bike went up onto an embankment, and struck a light pole. The impact of the collision caused the rider to be ejected, and then he struck the embankment behind the concrete barrier wall.

Detectives report the man died at the scene.

The CHP says that alcohol could be a factor in this incident.

If anyone has information on this case, they are encouraged to call the Fresno-area CHP office at (559) 705-2200.

.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.