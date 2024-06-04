Motorcyclist ejected from bike after losing control on state Route 302

A 36-year-old Smithville man was seriously injured when he was ejected off of the motorcycle he was driving in Perry Township late Monday afternoon.

Dustin Parsley was transported from the scene by Metro Life Flight to Summa Akron City Hospital, according to the Ashland Post of the State Highway Patrol, which notes the crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. on state Route 302, near Township Road 63.

Parsley was driving a 2019 Kawasaki Z900 westbound on Route 302 and failed to control the motorcycle, according to a news release from the patrol. He was ejected from the bike and came to rest in a ditch line on the north side of Ohio 302.

The motorcycle came to rest in the eastbound travel lane.

Polk Fire Department and EMS, Sullivan EMS and Ashland Post of the State Highway Patrol respond to a crash on state Route 302 near Township 63 just east of Red Haw on Monday afternoon where a motorcycle crashed.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Polk Jackson Perry Fire District, the Sullivan Fire Department and Gibb’s Towing. Parsley was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Smithville motorcyclist ejected from motorcycle in Ashland County