Motorcyclist dies after striking guardrail in Auburn, police say

Authorities investigated a deadly motorcycle crash in Auburn on Sunday.

According to State Police, 64-year-old John Huff from Queens Village, New York, was riding his 2018 Harley Davidson eastbound on Route 90 near the 88.2 mile marker just after 4 p.m.

Investigators say Huff lost control of the motorcycle and veered to the right side of the highway, striking a guardrail. He was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The left travel lane was closed while emergency crews responded.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

