Motorcyclist dies in Sacramento County crash, CHP says

(FOX40.COM) — A man died on Saturday morning after crashing his motorcycle into another vehicle in Sacramento County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the man, 50, was speeding on Walnut Avenue, near the Carmichael area, when he hit a woman’s vehicle who was turning left onto Robertson Avenue.

DUI driver arrested over one year after fatally striking 11-year-old girl

The man died on the scene and the woman had no injuries, CHP said, adding that he was also not wearing a helmet.

The agency added that the crash was reported around 11 a.m.

It was not made known whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.