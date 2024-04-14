Motorcyclist dies in Potter County crash Friday afternoon

A Gruver man died after his motorcycle crashed in Potter County off of US 87 Friday afternoon, authorities said.

At about 4:19 p.m. Friday, April 12, James Walter Ferguson, 67, of Gruver, was driving a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle and traveling south on US 87, about eight miles north of Amarillo, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). For an unknown reason, the motorcycle left the roadway and traveled into the center median.

DPS stated the motorcycle laid over on its side and flipped multiple times. The driver was thrown from the bike, which came to a final rest in the center median.

Ferguson was wearing his helmet, but it was severely damaged and came off during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Potter County Justice of the Peace Thomas Jones.

The posted speed limit was 75 mph, and road conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS: Gruver man dies in motorcycle crash off US 87 in Potter County