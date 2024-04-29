Motorcyclist dies, passenger seriously injured in I-8 crash

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A motorcyclist died and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash on I-8 Saturday afternoon.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), an unidentified man driving a black Yamaha motorcycle and his 19-year-old female passenger were traveling on eastbound Interstate 8, west of the Rosecrans Street offramp, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. when the motorcycle hit the rear end of a pickup truck that was stopped in heavy traffic.

CHP reports the motorcyclist was traveling at an unknown rate of speed while splitting lanes when the motorcycle hit the back of a Ford F-150 that was stopped in the #2 lane in traffic.

The driver and passenger were both ejected from the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene after hitting the back of the pickup truck, CHP confirmed. His passenger was taken to the hospital with major injuries after striking the road.

Two lanes of the highway were closed for a short time while authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene.

According to CHP, the driver of the Ford, a 59-year-old man from Murrieta, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor for the driver of the motorcycle.

The crash is under investigation by California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Diego Area.

