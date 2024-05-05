Motorcyclist dies after Osceola County crash, troopers say

A motorcyclist has died following a crash Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 10:32 p.m. in Osceola County.

According to a news release, a 2029 Kawasaki Ninja 650 was traveling Southbound on Pleasant Hill Road south of Harbor Road in the inside lane.

A 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling Northbound on Pleasant Hill Road south of Harbor Road in the outside lane, FHP said.

FHP said, for unknown reasons, the motorcyclist rider lost control of the bike and crossed the grass median of Pleasant Hill Road in the southeasterly direction.

Troopers said the motorcyclist collided with the sign post in the median and continued traveling southeast into the northbound lanes, directly in the path of a Dodge Charger.

Officials said the motorcyclist collided with the left side of the car, causing the motorcycle rider to fall.

Troopers said the 46-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

FHP said the Dodge car driver was not taken to a hospital and remained on-scene.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

