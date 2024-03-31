Motorcyclist dies in Interstate 77N crash in Stark County

PLAIN TWP. – A motorcyclist died Saturday night after being thrown during a crash on Interstate 77.

According to a news release from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 10:38 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies were called to a section of I-77 north near Whipple Avenue NW for a crash involving a pickup and a motorcycle.

They said Christopher Robinson, 37, of Akron, had been thrown from the motorcycle after it struck the rear of the pickup.

He was transported to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The operator of the truck was not injured.

Investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the news release from the Sheriff's Office..

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Plain Township Fire Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Stark County Coroner’s Office and the Canton / Stark County Metro Crash Team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, 330-430-3800

