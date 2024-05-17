Motorcyclist dies in Hybla Valley crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Fairfax County are investigating after a man died in a crash in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said in a post on X at 3:25 a.m. that they were at the scene of a crash near Memorial Street and South Kings Highway in Hybla Valley. A man driving a motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he died.

FCPD noted that the driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene.

South Kings Highway was closed for two hours as Crash Reconstruction detectives investigated.

