Motorcyclist dies in early-morning Montgomery County collision

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a collision early Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of FDA Boulevard and Cherry Hill Road just after 1 a.m.

Investigators said that the driver of a blue Yamaha motorcycle hit a curb and traffic light support pole and was ejected from his motorcycle.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

MCPD’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

