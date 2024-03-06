Motorcyclist dies after crashing into oncoming big rig near Modesto Airport, CHP reports

A motorcyclist died Tuesday after passing a westbound car and smashing into an oncoming eastbound big rig on Tenaya Drive near the Modesto Airport, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The accident happened about 3 p.m. on Tenaya west of Mitchell Road. The CHP reported the motorcyclist crossed the double yellow lines to pass a car as they approached a bend in the roadway and into the path of the big rig. The motorcycle struck the left side of the big rig.

He was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The CHP did not identify the motorcyclist but said he was on a 1992 Suzuki motorcycle.

The CHP identified the big rig driver as 44-year-old Manteca resident Shane Hebner. He was driving a 2023 Freightliner and was not injured. Authorities briefly closed Tenaya Drive between Mitchell and Daly avenues.

The CHP reported it is not known whether drugs and-or alcohol were factors in the accident.