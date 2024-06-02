Motorcyclist dies in crash with Tesla in Gaithersburg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.

MCPD said officers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of University Boulevard West and Kerwin Road just after midnight.

Investigators said 28-year-old Brian Antonio Martinez Gamez of Silver Spring was driving a black and green Kawasaki motorcycle on University Boulevard West.

The driver of a white Tesla was turning left from Kerwin Road just as Martinez Gamez approached the intersection.

Though he tried to avoid the car, MCPD said Martinez Gamez ultimately struck the driver’s side of the Tesla.

Martinez Gamez died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Tesla stayed at the scene of the crash as officials investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (240) 773-6620

