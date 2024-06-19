Motorcyclist dies after crash in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a motorcyclist has died after a crash in northeast Albuquerque. APD says it happened near Monte Vista Blvd. and Marquette Ave and was reported around 8:45 p.m.

Bernalillo County Fire Rescue confirms bosque fire in southwest Albuquerque

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.