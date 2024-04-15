MACON TWP. — A motorcyclist died Sunday after his bike collided with a car that drove through a stop sign in northeastern Lenawee County.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police's Monroe Post were dispatched at 2:21 p.m. to the intersection of Britton Highway and Clinton-Macon Road to a report of a crash, a news release from the post said. They determined a black Ducati motorcycle, driven by a 29-year-old man from Tecumseh, was traveling northbound on Britton Highway as the second vehicle, a red Chevrolet Camaro driven by an 84-year-old woman from Milan, was traveling westbound on Clinton-Macon Road. The driver of the Camaro disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and, as the Camaro crossed into the intersection, the motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the car.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene, the release said. The driver of the Camaro was not injured.

Police did not release the names of either driver.

The Michigan State Police were assisted by the Ridgeway Township Fire Department and Lenawee Community Ambulance.

This incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police. Anyone with additional information concerning the crash is asked to contact Trooper Sajad Al-Ghazaly at 734-242-3500.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Motorcyclist dies in crash in Macon Township