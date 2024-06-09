Motorcyclist dies in crash that causes closure of I-95 in Volsuia County, troopers said

A motorcyclist has died following a crash Sunday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. in Volusia County.

According to a news release, a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-9R motorcycle was traveling northbound on I-95 exit ramp to State Road 400.

A witness said they saw the motorcyclist passing traffic on the outside paved shoulder of I-95.

The motorcyclist lost control and overcorrected to the left.

The motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck two trees.

The rider was thrown from their bike and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is a current roadblock for the northbound I-85 exit ramp to SR-400.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

