Motorcyclist dies after crash with building in downtown Bradenton, police say

A motorcycle rider died after crashing into a building in downtown Bradenton on Sunday, Bradenton Police Department spokesperson Meredith Censullo said.

Part of 14th Street West is closed to traffic on Sunday afternoon while police investigate the crash.

Police were called to the wreck in the 1100 block of 14th Street shortly before noon, Censullo said.

At 12:25 p.m., police said the southbound lanes of 14th Street West were closed between Ninth Avenue West and 12th Avenue West.

A short time later, northbound lanes of 14th Street West were shut down between 11th Avenue West and 12th Avenue West.

Police said the lanes will be closed for an “extended period” and asked drivers to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.