Motorcyclist dies after crash along Wilma Rudolph Blvd. in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died following a Saturday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle outside of a Clarksville barbecue restaurant.

The Clarksville Police Department said the crash took place shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 by Mission BBQ in the 2600 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

About 45 minutes after the incident, officials reported the motorcyclist was being flown to Nashville in a LifeFlight helicopter and investigators from the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) were on the way to process the crash scene.

In addition, Wilma Rudolph Boulevard was down to one lane in each direction for several hours due to the crash, but authorities confirmed all lanes were back open shortly before 4 p.m.

On Sunday, March 24, police announced the motorcyclist involved in the crash died from his injuries. However, his name will not be released until next of kin is notified.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Saturday’s deadly incident, which is still under investigation.

If you have any information about or video footage of the crash, you are asked to call FACT Investigator Crosby at 931-648-0656, ext. 5336.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

