Motorcyclist dies in collision with turning Jeep in Des Moines, police say

A motorcyclist died Sunday of injuries suffered in a collision with a Jeep on East University Avenue in Des Moines, police said.

The man, 41, was riding east at 2:07 p.m. when he struck the passenger side of the Jeep, driven by a woman, 61, who was turning left from westbound University onto southbound East 16th Street, Des Moines police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release.

Despite wearing a helmet, the motorcyclist was critically injured and died as Des Moines Fire Department medics were transporting him to a hospital, the release said. It said potential contributing factors to the accident include failure to yield and excessive speed.

The release did not identify the motorcyclist or the driver, or say whether there were additional injuries.

No charges or citations were filed, the release said, adding that the investigation continued. It was the city's fourth fatal vehicular accident of 2024.

