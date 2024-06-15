Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Mesa

A motorcyclist died Friday night after a crash, according to the Mesa Police Department.

The man was identified by police as 23-year-old Alex Calderon.

At about 9:50 p.m. Friday night, Mesa police responded to a crash at Sycamore and Southern involving a motorcycle and a Mazda SUV, according to officers. When officers arrived at the crash, they found the motorcyclist "severely injured" on the ground, partially trapped under the car.

Officers said Calderon was removed from under the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The passengers of the SUV had minor injuries and were released from the hospital.

The initial investigation suggested the motorcycle traveled westbound on Southern at a high speed while weaving between vehicles, and the Mazda was waiting at the light on Southern to turn onto Sycamore. As the Mazda began to turn, police said the motorcycle collided with it.

Police said the driver of the car was tested for impairment and processed for DUI, according to protocol. Results were not immediately available.

How frequent are motorcycle crashes?

According to a report from ADOT, there were a total of 119,991 crashes in 2022, of which 2,911 of them were motorcycle crashes. These motorcycle crashes resulted in 228 fatalities.

Motorcycle rules and regulations

According to Law Tigers, Motorcycle Lawyers, Arizona motorcyclists must follow specific rules and regulations while on the road. However, there are no age restrictions for passengers, and those aged 18 and older are not required to wear a helmet.

Other rules include sufficient seating for passengers and drivers, passengers must be able to access footrails and handrails and motorcycles must have a rearview mirror.

Motorcycles are required to have a muffler and should use headlights in the daytime. Their handlebars cannot be above the driver's shoulders and no more than two motorcycles are allowed to ride side by side.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies in hospital after crashing motorcycle in Mesa