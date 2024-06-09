Motorcyclist dies after blowing through red light, striking vehicle in Hernando County: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who ran a red light in Hernando County died after colliding with another vehicle in an intersection, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

On Saturday evening, the 21-year-old Spring Hill riding a Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound on Spring Hill Drive.

At the same time, a 43-year-old Spring Hill woman in a Hyundai Santa Fe was heading south on Pinehurst Drive.

When the drivers approached the intersection, officials said the motorcyclist ran the red light and collided with the woman.

Both vehicles rotated to a final stop.

The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, while the woman suffered minor injuries.

