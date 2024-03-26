Motorcyclist dies in 2-vehicle crash on Wabash near Rose-Hulman

Mar. 26—A motorcyclist was killed in a car-cycle crash a little before 12:45 p.m. today in front of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology at 5500 Wabash Ave., Terre Haute.

The name of the accident victim was being withheld pending notification of family, according to Terre Haute police.

As a result of the crash investigation, Wabash Avenue is closed from Indiana 46 to Hunt Road.

Detectives, crime scene technicians and the city accident reconstruction team are all on site, and Indiana State Police are handling traffic control.

Police ask that drivers and the general public avoid the area and advise that the road will be closed for hours for the investigation.

THPD said it would release more information as its investigation allows.