Motorcyclist dies after 2-vehicle crash in Sherwood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person died after a crash in Sherwood involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Friday night, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Just after 9:30 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office and TVF&R crews responded to the 15000 block of Roy Rogers Road on report of the crash.

Once emergency crews arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, but officials say LifeFlight was briefly activated during the incident.

No further information, including the identity of the motorcyclist, has been released at this time.

