Motorcyclist died after crash on OBT in Orange County, FHP says

A 39-year-old man riding a motorcycle died in a crash early Sunday on South Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Just after 3 a.m., the 39-year-old was riding a 2006 Honda GL 1800 southbound on OBT just south of Cypress Crossing Drive when a 38-year-old woman turned right onto OBT and hit the motorcyclist, FHP said.

The woman who was driving a 2014 Kia Soul was taken to Advent Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.