Motorcyclist who died in Calumet County crash identified by authorities

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Calumet County have identified the 18-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash with a boat being towed on Tuesday night.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was Cohen Barajas from New Holstein. The driver who was towing the boat was Connor Whemeyer of Glenbeulah.

On May 14, around 7:30 p.m., deputies were notified of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of CTH HH and Meyer Road in New Holstein. The accident reportedly involved a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Barajas was going westbound on CTH HH and hit a boat that was being towed. The incident was described as a rear-end collision, and speed was a factor.

Deputies say Barajas died on the scene of the crash, and Wehmeyer and passengers in the pickup truck were uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation, and no additional details have been provided.

