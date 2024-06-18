Motorcyclist deaths continue along with warm-weather riding season in South Jersey

The death toll from motorcycle accidents in South Jersey has continued to climb, with two more fatalities in recent days.

The latest deadly crash occurred Sunday when a car turned left in the path of a motorcycle on Route 49 in Quinton, Salem County, according to New Jersey State Police.

The motorcyclist, 64-year-old Wilbert Thomas of Woolwich, died in the 12:10 p.m. crash, police said.

A passenger on his bike, a 57-year-old woman from Carneys Point, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Motorcycle death toll rising

Three deaths were reported earlier this month in Gloucester City, Egg Harbor Township and Pilesgrove Township.

Deaths have been reported for at least nine motorcyclists in South Jersey since the warm-weather riding season arrived in April.

Experts offer safety tips: Deadly start for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in South Jersey

An earlier accident killed a motorcyclist in Atlantic County on June 13.

A Delaware man riding a dirt bike was killed around 5 p.m. in Hammonton, local police said.

A second accident on the same day killed a motorist in Hamilton Township.

In the Hammonton crash, Dalton Hunter Nicastro, 28, of Rehoboth Beach was driving an off-road motorcycle on the southbound shoulder of Eighth Street.

Police said his bike apparently struck the side and wheels of a southbound truck.

The truck driver, a 58-year-old Egg Harbor Township man, was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The day's second accident, around 7:50 p.m., killed Elizabeth Walton, a 41-year-old motorist from Egg Harbor Township.

Her vehicle apparently ran a red light on Black Horse Pike at Hamilton Commons Drive, police said. It then struck a car and a traffic light standard.

The second driver, an 18-year-old woman from Mays Landing, was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

All of the accidents were being investigated.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Woolwich man is latest motorcyclist to die on a South Jersey road