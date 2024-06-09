Motorcyclist dead after two-vehicle crash in Worcester

A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Worcester, on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m. on June 8, 2024, troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 290 westbound in Worcester.

According to state police, a 2020 Honda CRV was traveling in the left lane on Interstate 290 westbound when it came into contact with a Harley Davidson.

The operator of the Harley Davidson, Robert Petterson, 56, of Farmington N.H. was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The CRV’s driver was not injured in the crash.

The left and center travel lanes of Interstate 290 westbound were closed for nearly an hour, state police say.

The crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police and investigators from the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

