Motorcyclist dead after traffic collision in California City

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcycle and vehicle were involved in a fatal crash on California City Boulevard Wednesday night.

On May 8, a motorcyclist collided with a vehicle and was killed at the intersection of Hacienda and California City boulevards, according to the California City Police Department. Around 1:19 p.m., officers arrived on scene and found a man down in the roadway, on his side. Paramedics declared the man dead after life saving measures were performed.

Officers said the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on California City Blvd when it struck a vehicle making a turn from California City Blvd, headed southbound on Hacienda Blvd. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

The involved driver remained on scene cooperating with officers. The identity of the motorcyclist will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact The California City Police Department at 760-373-8606.

