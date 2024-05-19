Motorcyclist dead after Friday crash in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – One person is dead following a motorcycle versus vehicle crash Friday evening in Wisconsin Rapids.

The crash happened about 7:10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of State 54 and Washington Street. According to the initial investigation, a vehicle was traveling north on State 54 at Washington Street and was attempting to turn left onto Baker Drive, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department. The motorcycle was traveling south on State 54 and hit the passenger side of the vehicle, which turned in front of the motorcycle, the release said.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, the release said.

The occupants of the vehicle were treated by Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department EMS and released at the scene.

The police department said it is not releasing the names of those involved at this time.

